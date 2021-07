BATON ROUGE (KTVE/KARD)— District 16 will be looking for a new State Representative as Fredrick Jones is expected to sit as District Court Judge.

According to a press release, qualifications for the seat will be held Wednesday, July 28 through Friday, July, 30. Candidates will qualify with the clerk of court in the parish in which they are registered to vote.



The special primary election will be held on Saturday, October 9, 2021 and the general election will be held November 13, 2021.