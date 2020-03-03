Jones McGinty Water System issues system wide boil order

Morehouse Parish, La. (03/03/20)— The Jones McGinty Water System experienced a problem with the water on the Jones Kilbourne Highway. There was a main leak that resulted in the loss of pressure to all customers East of Water Tank Rd.

Because of this problem the water supplied by our water system in this area is of questionable microbiological quality.

Therefore, as a precaution, the Jones McGinty Water System is issuing a BOIL ADVISORY effective immediately for all customers. The BOIL ADVISORY is to remain in effect until rescinded by the Jones McGinty Water System.

It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation, or rinsing of foods by the following means:

Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil.

Again, please be sure to disinfect your own water prior to consumption until you have been advised otherwise.

Upon notification from the Office of Health’s State Regional Laboratory that the samples collected from our water supply have been found to be safe, the State Health Department will notify the water system of the sample results.

Upon such notifications, the Jones McGinty Water System will then rescind the Boil Advisory and notify its customers that the water has been found to be safe.

