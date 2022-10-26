MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Northeast Louisiana Children’s Museum is partnering with Johnny’s Pizza to gain financial support for a new children’s museum in northeast Louisiana. The new museum project will construct and relocate the museum to Forsythe Park.

Johnny’s Pizza locations throughout northeast Louisiana encourage customers to “Round up” their pizza purchases to a higher amount to benefit the project. In addition, Johnny’s will contribute to the cause with a match to help the museum even more. The Round up campaign will run from now until the end of the year.

Working with a not-for-profit like the Children’s Museum is a very worthy cause and we are looking forward to seeing the benefits of this campaign” Warren Hanks, Johnny’s general manager.

Melissa Saye, Children’s Museum Director, also expressed her gratitude for Johnny’s contribution.

Johnny’s Pizza is a household name in our area, and we really appreciate them sharing their great pizza and brand to help raise money for us locally. We believe families will both enjoy and appreciate the convince of rounding their pizza purchase price up to the next highest amount or scan the QR Code to donate larger amounts knowing it will go directly to the new museum” Melissa Saye, Children’s Museum Director

Saye also shared that this is a big project, and the new museum will be better equipped and more extensive, with exhibits that embrace the culture and offerings of northeast Louisiana. She also expressed the importance of local financial support for this project, as the children’s museum holds 23 years of history in northeast Louisiana.