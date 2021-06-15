Johnny’s Pizza House Buffet is back!

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– Less than 24 hours ago, Johnny’s Pizza House announced on their Facebook page that their buffet services have resumed in select locations.

The infamous pizza house listed several locations that will open up their buffets, and as you can see from the post below, people are happy and excited about it.

Johnny’s Pizza on Warren Drive in West Monroe and the Highway 165 North location both made that list, and according to their Facebook post, the buffet opens at 11:00 A.M..