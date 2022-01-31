KANSAS CITY (WGNO) — Former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is going to the Super Bowl after his Cincinnati Bengals defeated Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (14-6) in overtime on Sunday.

The 2019 Heisman Trophy winner, who gave the Tigers its fourth national title, led the Bengals to the team’s third AFC Championship with the 27-24 overtime win on the road in Arrowhead Stadium thanks to a 31-yard field goal from rookie kicker Evan McPherson, who went 4-for-4 on the day.

The Bengals rallied from 18 points down, which matches the largest comeback in AFC championship history, to take a 24-21 lead in the fourth before the Chiefs tied the game with a 44-yard field goal from Harrison Butker in the final seconds of regulation to send the game into overtime.

“We’ve been a second-half team all year,” said Burrow, who missed six games in his rookie season with a knee injury. “You don’t really want to be that way, but that’s kind of how it’s worked out. Our defense really stepped up in the second half and on offense, we made plays when we had to. … It was just a great overall team effort.”

Burrow finished 23 of 28 for 250 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. Teammate and fellow former LSU Tiger, Ja’Marr Chase, caught six passes for 54 yards and one touchdown.

Meanwhile, Mahomes went 26 of 29 for 275 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions, including the one in overtime to former Saints defensive back Vonn Bell which led to the Bengals game-winning drive.

The loss cost the Chiefs a third-straight Super Bowl appearance.

The Bengals (13-7) will face the winner of the NFC Championship game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI n Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 13.