LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Family and friends of Jimmie Lou Fisher are gathering in Paragould Thursday to say goodbye to the Arkansas Democratic luminary.

Fisher died Monday evening at the age of 80. A long-time figure in Natural State politics, she was the longest-serving state treasurer in Arkansas history, was a part of the early campaigns for former President Bill Clinton and even ran for the governor’s office herself in 2002, becoming the first woman from the two major parties to do so.

Clinton is among those expected to eulogize Fisher during the services Thursday.

