NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — First Lady Jill Biden will make an appearance in the Big Easy this week as part of the President’s “Cancer Moonshot” initiative, an effort to reduce cancer-related deaths in the country.

On Friday, the First Lady will visit the Louisiana Cancer Research Center in New Orleans alongside U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy (R-La.) and his wife, Dr. Laura Cassidy. She will land at the New Orleans International Airport at 1:30 p.m. Friday.

From there, the group will head to the Louisiana Cancer Research Center for a tour of the facility and an introduction to center directors. The research center is operated by Tulane University, Louisiana State University, Ochsner Health, and Xavier University.

The tour of the center is to help emphasize Cancer Moonshot, which aims to reduce the nation’s cancer fatalities by at least 50 percent in the next 25 years. The First Lady’s visit will also help kick off National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.