MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 3, 2022, the third-grade students at Jesus the Good Shepard School in Monroe, La. were awarded Drax’s Classroom of the Month for the month of September. The students were awarded due to making good progress in their studies and being committed to achieving their goals.

The Classroom of the Month Program is such a great way to support teachers and students and show appreciation for the exciting things happening in their classrooms. Introducing the students to college at an early age is so important in helping them to understand all their options. It’s great that the college community is getting involved in the area schools to spark the students’ interest in studying within our community. Sara Jones, Educator for Jesus the Good Shepard School