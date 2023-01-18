WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Glaucoma is a non-curable eye disease and one of the leading causes of blindness and loss of sight. Melissa Polk, Doctor of Optometry, says the disease is progressive and occurs when there’s damage to the optic nerve. The optic nerve is what connects the eye to the brain.

Polk also shared it is important to get a regular eye exam because Glaucoma does not have early symptoms; having a yearly exam is the key to catching Glaucoma early. Furthermore, this will decrease the likelihood of losing eyesight.

Although the disease can lead to blindness, there are treatments to help if you are diagnosed with Glaucoma.

There are two main treatments. The most well known treatment is eyedrops that help lower the pressures in the as. So this is a daily drop that helps control the pressures. A less known treatment is a laser procedure that targets the drainage structure within the app to help lower the pressure. Melissa Polk- Doctor of Optometry

It is essential to schedule your regular eye exam to stay on top of catching diseases like Glaucoma.