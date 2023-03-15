NEW ORLEANS — An area of concern for the New Orleans Saints heading into the 2023 season was the running back room, but today that concern has been addressed.

ESPN NFL Insider, Adam Schefter, is reporting that the New Orleans Saints are signing running back Jamaal Williams to a three-year deal.

Williams was 11th in the NFL in rushing last year with a career-high 1,066 yards. He led the entire league with 17 rushing touchdowns, which was also a career-high.

In his six-year NFL career, Williams has amassed over 3,600 yards rushing, 1,100 yards receiving, and 38 touchdowns with both the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions.

Outside of running back Alvin Kamara, the only other running backs listed on the New Orleans Saints depth chart are Eno Benjamin and Dwayne Washington.

With uncertainty surrounding the availability of Kamara for the 2023 season, Williams brings experience and proven production to the Saints backfield.