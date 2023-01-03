JACKSON PARISH, La (KTVE/KARD)- The central area of Jackson Parish was hit hard by an alleged tornado. The Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Department told us about the damage, and we also spoke to a resident who was affected.

Jackson Parish Sheriff Andy Brown spoke about the damage in the area. “We had a severe storm come through probably around 5:30.” Yesterday evening, it impacted the central area of Jackson Parish, causing damage or destruction to approximately 40 homes. “I believe we had one person injured who was taken to the hospital, but thankfully it was not serious.”

Jonathon Moffett was in his childhood home when the storm hit and destroyed it. “I was at the house. We ran in the bathroom as soon as we got the weather alert. As soon as we got in the bathroom, the storms blew through, ripping the roof off the house, blowing out the doors, which wouldn’t even stay open for a minute. We ran out checking on all our neighbors, making sure they were all right. All we can do is tear down the house, rebuild it, and start over. I mean, what wasn’t ripped away by the tornado wasn’t ruined by fire. So that’s all we’ve got.”