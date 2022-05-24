(NEXSTAR) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation says it thwarted an accused ISIS operative’s plot to kill former Pres. George W. Bush, according to a recently unsealed search warrant application.

Forbes, which obtained the application, reports the Iraqi man used the anonymous messenger WhatsApp to gather possible team members to carry out the assassination. According to the FBI search-warrant application unsealed in the Southern District of Ohio, the man said the plan was to get revenge for the U.S.’ 2003 invasion of Iraq.

The warrant also indicates the man traveled to Dallas in November to scope out the Bush home, Forbes adds. The suspect, an Iraqi asylum-seeker based in Columbus, Ohio, inadvertently detailed his plan to an FBI informant in February, Bloomberg reports.

The informant reportedly drove the suspect around as he surveilled the former president’s homes and offices. During this time the FBI informant says the man said he “did not care if he died as he would be proud to have been involved.”

The suspect also said he’d killed several Americans in Iraq between 2003 and 2006, Forbes explains. The man reportedly detailed hiding explosives to surprise attack U.S. soldiers.

Much of the suspect’s alleged plotting happened via WhatsApp, according to the warrant, where the man reportedly asked where he could get “fraudulent police and/or FBI identifications and badges.” The warrant explains the suspect planned to infiltrate the U.S.-Mexico border to get as many as seven co-conspirators in from several countries, including Egypt and Denmark.

The suspect, who FBI says claims to be a member of the “Al-Raed” group, hasn’t been named by media outlets yet, as no official charges have been brought forth. NBC News reports he has been arrested, however.

Forbes reports the U.S. Department of Justice had not provided comment on the matter as of Tuesday morning.

In a statement to Forbes, Freddy Ford, chief of staff for the Office of George W. Bush said: “President Bush has all the confidence in the world in the United States Secret Service and our law enforcement and intelligence communities.”