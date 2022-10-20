Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested 61-year-old Ralph Allen Richards for Possession of Pornography Involving Juveniles. According to officials, Richards became the subject of an investigation following a tip submitted by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Richards was taken into custody and transported to the Lincoln Parish Detention Center. His bond was set at $75,000.