Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Since June of 2022, Monroe Police were receiving information that 29-year-old Quinterious Dshon Collins was allegedly selling narcotics from his residence on Columbia Avenue. After months of receiving the information and conducting surveillance of the Collins’ home, officers obtained a search warrant for the residence.

According to Monroe Police, they came to the home on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, around 9:40 PM, and made contact with Collins’ girlfriend, 39-year-old Shakya Monique Carroll, and their 15-year-old and 9-year-old children.

During the search, authorities discovered the following items:

Several one-pound vacuumed sealed bags containing 12 pounds of marijuana

Several smaller plastic bags containing one pound of marijuana

Multiple jars containing marijuana

Six open vacuumed seal bags containing marijuana residue

Two loaded AR-15 rifles

A loaded Taurus 9mm equipped with an extended magazine

Ecstasy pills

Promethazine

According to authorities, marijuana was scattered and stored throughout the residence. Carroll allegedly advised police that she sold narcotics for Collins anytime he left the home.

Carroll also advised officers that she and Collins experienced financial hardship, leading them to sell narcotics to support themselves. The narcotics officers seized during the search were worth approximately $88,000.

Collins and Carroll were placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. Collins and Carroll were charged with three counts of Illegal Carrying a Weapon in the Presence of Narcotics, three counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance, and two counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance in the Presence of Persons under the age of 17.

As of September 9, 2022, Collins was released from jail after posting bail.