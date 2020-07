MONROE, La. (07/28/2020) — Reggie Brown will continue to serve as Interim Chief of the Monroe Police Department.

According to the Monroe Civil Service Board, Brown’s term was set to expire Friday, July 31. It has been extended for an additional three months.

Four candidates are vying for the Police Chief title. Thursday, July 23, Interim Chief Brown, Charles Johnson, Kevin Strickland, and Thomas Rhodes all took the police chief exam.