MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– NBC 10’s Vallery Maravi is on the scene at Swanson Correctional Center where it has been reported that some kids have barricaded themselves in a dorm, causing trouble.

Executive Management Advisor Beth Touchet-Morgan says she cannot confirm how many people or kids are involved at the moment but she says safety inside the facility is their main priority right now.

We are following this story and will update you as the information becomes available.