EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–Valentine’s Day is typically a big holiday for families to spend money on flowers, gifts, or a romantic dinner for their loved ones. With inflation continuing the surge in the United States, many people are looking to spend less or change their plans this holiday.

“It’s going to be pretty tough with how the economy is set up. I think it’s going to have an effect on Valentine’s Day,” says El Dorado resident Kevin Candley.

According to Forbes Magazine, 60% of survey respondents say inflation has impacted their ability to pay for dates or romantic gifts over the past year.

Not only is it affecting how people are preparing to buy gifts for their loved ones this year, but many are looking to save money by spending their romantic holiday with a home-cooked meal.

“With the price of food going up, it’s making everything hard on everybody. Valentine’s Day for us will probably be rib eyes on the grill, just me and her at home,” says El Dorado resident Jonathan Rickert.

With Valentine’s Day five days away, local business owners recommend shopping locally to help curb those sky-high prices this holiday.