“I’m in need of everything!” Salvation Army in need of donations to help serve homeless

MONROE, La. (03/24//2020) — Behind the walls of the Salvation Army, lie 56 people with no home to call their own. This happening at a time where everyone is asked to stay in the house, for the homeless, that’s just not an option.

“We’re talking about hundreds of people here. The community doesn’t realize it because they don’t see them because they hide away beautifully.” Captain Jerry Casey, Salvation Army Monroe

The Salvation Army provides hope and aid to millions of people in need every day. With the spread of Covid-19, its mission has been put to the test.

“I have a 12 by 12 walk-in refrigerator freezer and its literally empty. I need everything at this point. What I would like are some turkeys and some big ham’s, things that I can cook in massive,” said Captain Jerry Casey.

They also need laundry detergent and cleaning supplies. They’re also accepting monetary donations. However, even in the darkest of times, Captain Casey, says he’s been able to create new jobs.

“I’ve hired some other monitors because now we’re doing it 24/7 and we’re cooking an extra meal for them at this point.”

While providing much needed service, the organization is also playing by the rules, by social distancing and using extreme sanitation. A promise Casey says they’ll keep fulfilling always.

“We don’t know how long it’s going to last, but whatever it is, we’re here for the duration, we’re not going anywhere,” said Casey.

To donate to the Salvation Army, you can stop by to drop them off, or call Captain Casey at (318) 325-1755. The Christopher Youth Center and The Wellspring are operating as normal, but are working remotely when possible. Two Penny Missions is closed until May 31st but will help get food and clothes for those who need it.