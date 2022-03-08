MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — LifeShare Blood Center is partnering with local IHOP restaurants to thank donors for answering the call to donate blood. Donors will receive a certificate for a free short stack of IHOP buttermilk pancakes and a LifeShare donor t-shirt when donating blood from Monday, March 7, 2022, until Friday, March 18, 2022, at the Monroe LifeShare donor center, or at any mobile blood drive.

We are very excited to partner with LifeShare Blood Center to help save lives in our shared communities. It’s our privilege to be able to provide a special ‘IHOP Thank You’ to those who donate blood during the ‘Give Blood, Get Pancakes’ campaign. Mark B. Williams, IHOP’s SW Region Marketing Manager

Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment at the LifeShare Monroe Blood Center, located at 2909 Kilpatrick Boulevard in Monroe, La., from March 7, 2022, to March 18, 2022, to receive a certificate for a free short stack of IHOP buttermilk pancakes, and a LifeShare t-shirt. To schedule an appointment, please visit here.