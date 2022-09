RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, October 1, 2022, at 4 PM, the “I Pink I Can” reception will take place at the Lincoln Parish Library located at 910 North Trenton Street in Ruston, La. A pink carpet will be rolled out for breast cancer survivors at the event.

There will also be a panel of doctors to explain how to self-test for breast cancer, explain breast cancer, and discuss more information about breast cancer. Attendants must RVSP by September 23, 2022, by calling 318-278-0346.