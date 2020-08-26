Hurricane Laura upgraded to Category 3; Category 4 expected later today

(KTVE/KARD) (08/26/20)– Hurricane Laura is expected to become a Category 3 hurricane through the morning, with eventual Category 4 intensification expected later today.

There has also been an eastward shift in the track, which would increase the potential for more significant impacts to the ArkLaMiss.

It appears the core of the storm could stay to our west, but we are still expecting and preparing for harsher weather threats.

As it stands now, the impacts from Laura will be felt today as some of the outer bands start to make it into our viewing area. While this won’t result in widespread rain and wind, we could be dealing with severe thunderstorms that are capable of producing tornadoes.

Rain and wind will steadily increase as Laura makes landfall south of us. Therefore, the threat of severe weather and possible tornadoes will also continue throughout the night.

Heavy rains will be possible for our area as well, with many locations expected to pick up around two inches. However, some of us could see more than six inches, especially to the west.

Again, this will depend on where Laura ends up, as the center would push the highest rain totals closer to us.

