Hurricane Laura: Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo is closed due to wind damage

MONROE, La, (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo has announced that it will be closed until further notice.

The closure comes after Hurricane Laura ripped through the ArkLaMiss. The Zoo says the buildings suffered extensive wind damage and a power outage.

Even though the zoo is closed, they still plan to have their community work day starting at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020. They say they will need many volunteers to help with clean-up after the storm.

If you plan to volunteer, the staff at the zoo asks that you arrive before 10:00 a.m.

Meanwhile, the city is cleaning up in every area impacted by Laura. Monroe city officials are asking that people stay away from public parks until a full damage assessment can be made.

The city hopes to have most parks back open and operational by the middle of next week.