Hurricane Laura: A community coming together

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Northeast Louisiana is banding together to help out.
There are several organizations that are helping people affected by Hurricane Laura.
Super 1 Foods is offering free bags of ice, the Salvation Army will be traveling the area to provide meals, and the City of Monroe is joining forces with the Northeast Louisiana Food Bank to provide food boxes.
If you want to know more about what they are doing or the service they are providing click on the name of the organization.
This page will be updated as more community organizations join in to support.
