Hurricane Delta: Business Closures

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — These are the businesses that will be closing ahead of Hurricane Delta on October 9, 2020.

Businesses:

  • Ouachita Parish Public Library: All branches will close at noon on Friday, October 9 due to impending weather. Branches will remain closed through the weekend and reopen Monday, October 12.
  • The Fourth Judicial District Court will be closing at NOON on Friday, October 9, 2020.

