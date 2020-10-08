Hurricane Delta: Business Closures

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — These are the businesses that will be closing ahead of Hurricane Delta on October 9, 2020.
Businesses:
- Ouachita Parish Public Library: All branches will close at noon on Friday, October 9 due to impending weather. Branches will remain closed through the weekend and reopen Monday, October 12.
- The Fourth Judicial District Court will be closing at NOON on Friday, October 9, 2020.
