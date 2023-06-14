WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)- Human trafficking is defined as the crime of using force, fraud, or coercion to compel a person into commercial sex acts or labor against his or her will and unfortunately that is on the rise here in Louisiana.

According to The Human Trafficking Prevention Resource center of Louisiana in 2022, 992 victims of human trafficking were reported as receiving services, 88% of victims reported identified as female, 79% of victims reported were identified as sex trafficking victims and 70% of victims were under the age of 17 years old.

We look for if the youth has run away from a family member or foster care family three or four times, if they have traveled across parish or state lines without permission, and if they suspicious injuries or tattoos unexpectedly. Kalinciar Hunter-Senior Investigator-Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office

There are different ways to identify a trafficking victim one of those ways in called branding. Branding is another way traffickers can communicate with each other about who owns the victim. It can be actual brands, it can be tattoos, it can be different markings.

Shreveport is one of the biggest hotspots for human trafficking in Louisiana. United States Attorney for the Western District of Louisiana Brandon Brown says the 1-20 corridor plays a major role in that.

Shreveport, Monroe, and Ruston of course we all share the i-20 corridor. Every time you have a major east/west interstate that funnels from Houston to I-45 area were just a good area for a lot of things moving east. Brandon Brown-United States Attorney for the Western District of Louisiana

For more information on human trafficking in Louisiana visit: humantrafficking.la.gov