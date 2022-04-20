HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Two people are facing charges after a 17-year-old was kidnapped Monday night in Hot Springs.

According to the Hot Springs Police Department, 19-year-old Dayla Ferrer of Memphis, Tennessee and 38-year-old Samuel Bolling Jr. of Nashville, Tennessee were booked into the Garland County Detention Center Wednesday morning.

#BREAKING Hot Springs Police confirm Dayla Ferrer and Samuel Bolling were arrested for kidnapping the 17-year-old at the center of yesterday's statewide Amber Alert.@KARK4News @FOX16News pic.twitter.com/dNvR1jiSn5 — Claire Kreuz (@ClaireKreuz_4) April 20, 2022

Police said that the 17-year-old was found Tuesday at about 3:22 p.m. in the 4700 block of Central Avenue with minor injuries and then transported to a local hospital for medical assistance.

Ferrer and Bolling were found in the 4800 block of Central Avenue and were taken into custody without further incident, according to a release from police.

Police said that Ferrer and Bolling are facing charges of kidnapping, aggravated robbery, first-degree false imprisonment and first-degree battery.