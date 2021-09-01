How you can help Hurricane Ida evacuees who are sheltering in Northeast Louisiana

KTVE/KARD (9/1/21) — United Way is helping evacuees who are staying in Northeast Louisiana. If you want to help, they are looking for diapers, bedding, pillows, games, coffee, trash bag, cups, baby wipes, blankets, and more. You can give online at unitedwaynela.org/embracela or mail a check or money order to United Way Northeast Louisiana at 1201 Hudson Lane Monroe, La 71201. You can also text embraceLA to 91999.

If you want to help, shelters are not taking donation directly, you can bring donation items to United Way for them to distribute.