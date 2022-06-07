MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — As of Tuesday, June 7, 2022, we’re just a few weeks away from the official start of summer. However, with the heat already in effect, many people started to enjoy some time in the water.

During this time, it’s important that people practice water safety while swimming.

The Henrietta Johnson Community Center is one place people can swim. According to Katherine Laboy, a certified swimming instructor at Bayou Divers, the following advice are simple but critical steps you should know before jumping in the water to prevent drowning.

“Number one is to always look around and assess your surroundings and make sure it’s safe before you get in,” Laboy said. “Don’t swim alone, ever. It’s not safe. You could get a cramp even for the best of swimmers it’s super dangerous. Just be sure someone knows where you are at all times, especially when it comes to water.”

Pools are scheduled to open within the next couple of weeks.