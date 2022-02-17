LAFAYETTE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, February 17, 2022, 26-year-old Kevondric Fezia of Houston, Tx. was found guilty by a federal jury in Lafayette, La. on sex trafficking charges.

On April 22, 2021, an indictment was returned by a federal grand jury charging Feiza and 23-year-old Calista Jenee Winfrey of Orange, Tx. The indictment charged Feiza and Winfrey with one count of Sex Trafficking, and Fezia with one count of Attempting to Entice a Minor to Engage in Prostitution. Winfrey entered a guilty plea prior to the trial.

A short time after Feiza’s trial began this week, a federal jury found him guilty of both counts after a short time of deliberating. According to testimonies, Feiza recruited minor females to engage in prostitution and began communicating with a 14-year-old female in Lake Charles, La. Feiza was well aware when he began communicating with the female that she was a minor, but still pursued her and tried to convince her that she would make a lot of money engaging in prostitution for him.

On February 13, 2021, Winfrey and Feiza drove a Mercedes Benz and picked up the minor victim and took her to a hotel in Beaumont, Tx., and introduced her to another prostitute that was working for Feiza who was 16-years-old. Winfrey engaged in multiple acts of prostitution in the presence of the minor victim at the hotel, continually trying to convince the minor victim that she should also engage in prostitution.

Feiza took photographs of both minor girls and the other prostitutes he was employing and posted them on his Instagram account as an advertisement, along with a visible geo tag showing those who saw the advertisement where to go to engage in sexual acts with the girls.

When the victim’s grandmother realized that she ran away from home, she began looking at the child’s social media accounts and discovered the communication between her granddaughter and Fezia. The grandmother then contacted law enforcement.

Authorities identified Fezia and located him at his apartment in Houston along with other prostitutes and the minor victim. Fezia attempted to hide the minor victim in the closet, but she and the other 16-year-old victim were found.

Fezia and Winfrey each face a maximum sentence of life in prison, not less than five years of supervised release, and a fine up to $250,000. Sentencing for Fezia and Winfrey has been scheduled for Thursday, June 23, 2022.