WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, 7/29/22, The House voted to ban semi-automatic assault weapons. The majority of Republicans voted against the bill, which passed 217-213, according to the Associated Press. The bill now faces the Senate where in the past, Democrats were unable to secure enough support for a ban on assault weapons in previous gun control negotiations.

The legislation would ban the sale, manufacture, or possession of semi-automatic assault weapons and large-capacity ammunition feeding devices. Some of these firearms would be allowed under grandfathering.

This bill’s definition of semi-automatic assault weapons includes rifles, shotguns, and pistols that are semi-automatic and can accept a detachable ammunition feeding device and that possess at least one other military-type feature that can make the firearm “especially deadly,” as identified in reports issued by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms under the Clinton and Bush administrations.

The legislation allows the possession of assault weapons by those who already own the firearm on the date the bill would become law. It would also allow the transfer or sale of legally owned assault weapons with a background check.