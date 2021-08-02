Home Invasion in Farmerville leaves one man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds

FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— Farmerville police say they are currently investigating a Home Invasion that occurred around 3:00 a.m. this morning in the 600 block of White Street that resulted in the shooting of a 22-year-old male.

According to the department’s Facebook page, at 3:15 a.m., Farmerville Police responded to the above location after a homeowner arrived and found the victim lying in the front yard suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Authorities say forced-entry was made into the residence where multiple shots were fired by two masked suspects before the victim was able to get outside.

The victim was transferred to a hospital with serious injuries.

Note from Farmerville Police Department:

If you have any information on this incident, call Farmerville Police at (318)368-2226 or Crime Stoppers at (318)368-9679 or submit your tips online to FPD on Facebook or Crime Stoppers.