Home Invasion in Farmerville leaves one man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— Farmerville police say they are currently investigating a Home Invasion that occurred around 3:00 a.m. this morning in the 600 block of White Street that resulted in the shooting of a 22-year-old male.

According to the department’s Facebook page, at 3:15 a.m., Farmerville Police responded to the above location after a homeowner arrived and found the victim lying in the front yard suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Authorities say forced-entry was made into the residence where multiple shots were fired by two masked suspects before the victim was able to get outside.

The victim was transferred to a hospital with serious injuries.

Note from Farmerville Police Department:

If you have any information on this incident, call Farmerville Police at (318)368-2226 or Crime Stoppers at (318)368-9679 or submit your tips online to FPD on Facebook or Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories