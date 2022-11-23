WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — As consumers anticipate Black Friday deals, there are certain holiday safety tips that everyone must be accustomed to practicing and keeping in mind while out shopping the “hot deals.” According to Attorney General Jeff Landry, here are some tips to keep in mind:

Be aware of your surroundings , and stay alert when shopping and loading purchases into your vehicle.

, Keep a close eye on your valuables; keep your phone, wallet, and other valuable items on your person; avoid putting them in your basket.

Stay calm, and do not fight with other customers over an item; a sale is not worth your safety.

Remain vigilant on the roads, practice patience, be aware of pedestrians, and obey all traffic laws.