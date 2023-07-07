WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)- Louisiana has one of the highest estimated populations of wild hogs in the country at 750,000. They are found throughout the entire state, usually in rural areas. High hog populations can be dangerous because of the damage they cause the diseases they carry, and the resources they steal from native animals.

For over a year LSU has been working on a humane killer that would help the state in our ongoing war with wild hogs.

Latest one there working on will be placed underground or in a system to where minimal exposure to any other animal and the product they’re using most other animals won’t eat it so the pigs will eat it and other species wont. Mike Strain, Louisiana commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry

LSU says they have developed an effective poison bait; made of fish, potatoes and sodium nitrite; a chief ingredient in bacon. To be able to control the species, 70 to 75% of wild hogs need to be harvested.