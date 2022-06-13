WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Across the nation people will observe Monday, June 27, 2022, as National HIV Testing Day. According to West Monroe’s GO CARE Community Health Center, since 1995, this special day has been set aside to encourage HIV testing. The health center reported that it is recommended everyone between the age 13 and 64-years-old test.

However, those at a higher risk should test more often. Testing is the first step to a healthy life and prevents the spread of HIV, according to the health center.

GO CARE Community Health Center will host an HIV testing event on June 27, from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., at 1801 North 7th Street in West Monroe. The test is free, you’ll receive your results in less than five minutes and appointments are not required for this event.

100.1 The Beat will be broadcasting live on-site, and the health center will have refreshments on hand. You will be able to sign up for multiple drawings that will be held at 4:00 p.m., for cash and prizes donated by local businesses ranging in value from $25 to $250, culminating in a grand cash prize of $1,000 sponsored by Reliant Healthcare.

This year’s theme is “HIV Testing is Self-Care”, and knowing your status is the gateway to engaging in prevention or treatment services that enables you, regardless of your status, to live a long and healthy life, according to GO CARE.

GO CARE Community Health Center National HIV Testing Day event flyer

Testing is the key to ending the HIV epidemic, GO CARE stated.

According to GO CARE Community Health Center:

There are 22,500 people in Louisiana living with HIV and an estimated 13 percent more, or 3,000 people who do not know they have it.

Nearly 40 percent of new HIV transmissions are from people who don’t know they have the virus.

There are 45,000 new HIV diagnoses every year in the United States. More than 90 percent of these could be prevented by testing and diagnosing people living with HIV and ensuring they receive early, ongoing treatment.

People who test negative have prevention tools such as condoms and PrEP, a drug used to prevent HIV, at their disposal. They can make decisions about sex, drug use, and health care to reduce the risk of contracting HIV.

Undetectable = Untransmittable GO CARE Community Health Center

According to GO CARE, people who test positive can take medications that can keep them healthy for many years and greatly reduce their chances of passing HIV to others sexually by helping them reach undetectable status. Research shows that anyone who is undetectable and remains undetectable cannot transmit HIV though sex.