Hit and Run, suspect checks on victim, flees scene saying “I have to go to work”

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– Louisiana State Police were dispatched to the intersection of Smith Street and Louisiana Highway 34 on June 24, 2021 in reference to a hit-and-run.

When officers arrived on the scene, the victim stated she made a left hand turn from Smith Street onto Louisiana Highway 34 while proceeding on a green traffic signal. The victim said when she entered the intersection, she was struck on her right passenger side by a white Toyota car.

The victim then stated a white male, who was later identified as 34-year-old Matthew Williams exited the Toyota and asked if she was hurt. Williams told the victim he had to go to work and left the scene traveling north on Louisiana Highway 34 without providing any vehicle information or his identity.

According to the arrest report, the victim was able to write down Williams license plate number before he fled the scene of the accident.

Officers were able to determine the identity of Williams with the information the victim provided.

Troopers located Williams at his job, Skent-N-Dent of Monroe and admitted to them that he had been involved in a crash, but he was the one who had the green light.

Williams also admitted he left the scene of the crash because he had to get to work, and he had no intentions of reporting the crash to the police.

Williams was transferred and booked into Ouachita Correctional Center on one count of Hit and Run.