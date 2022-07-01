Franklin Parish, La. (KTVE/KARD)–Friday, July 1st marks a historic day for the city of Winnsboro as new Mayor, Chief of Police and Board of Aldermen swore into office.

Alice Wallace is the first black female to hold the position of Mayor for the city of Winnsboro. Wallace says Her vision is to bring change to the city to help increase businesses, bring more jobs and encourage younger generations.

“We have to change some old outdated laws. We have to go out and scout businesses to come here. We have to make it a place where people will want to come and where people will want to live. Where our kids would want to come back to after they have gone to college.”

According to results from the 2022 Louisiana Municipal Runoff Election on April 30, Alice Wallace defeated existing Mayor John Dumas with 886 votes to 874 votes.

Wallace highlights her plan to serve all people in the community, no matter if they voted for her or not.