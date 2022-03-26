WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The Board of Aldermen elections for the city of West Monroe is happening today.

The city adopted a new method for electing Board of Aldermen that is designed to more easily allow for a Black candidate to be elected.

Since the incorporation of the City of West Monroe in 1893, black citizens have not been represented to serve local government.

“Votes do make a difference so I just encourage people to participate in doing their civic duty and try to make a difference,” said West Monroe resident Alex Littleberry.

Under the city’s settlement with the Justice Department, the city was split into three single member districts:

District 1: Northern West Monroe, parts of Cypress Street and Arkansas Road

District 2: Parts of Well Road to Ouachita River

District 3: Southeastern parts of West Monroe

This is a historic election because it is the first time West Monroe citizens have the chance to elect the first black aldermen to serve in the city.