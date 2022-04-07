MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, April 6, 2022, shortly before 10:30 PM, Monroe Police attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a green Dodge Challenger on Orange Street due to the driver, 40-year-old Dirk Andrews, being wanted on a felony warrant. Once officers initiated a traffic stop, Andrews began fleeing the scene at a high speed.

Dirk Andrews

According to police, Andrews led officers on a chase through several streets close to Highway 165. Officers were able to catch up with Andrews close to the 1800 block of Bayou Street. Officers managed to stop Andrews and placed him in custody.

During their investigation, officers discovered the vehicle Andrews was driving was reported stolen out of Adams, Miss. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center.

Andrews was charged with Illegal Possession of Stolen Things, Careless Operation, Aggravated Flight from an Officer, Switched Plates, and four counts of Stop Sign Violations. He was also booked on a warrant for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender.

His bond was set at $10,850.