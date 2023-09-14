UNION PARISH, La (KTVE/KARD) — Shootings at high school football games have been happening all across the nation, even right here in Louisiana. Some area schools are stepping up their security measures.

Kristy Fine, Superintendent of Union Parish Schools, explains how they have increased safety measures. “At our sporting events, they implemented the clear bag policy and the potential of being searched either through metal detections or pat-downs. Our school-level administrators and school resource officer’s team have started meeting the week of an event to create a security operations plan that’s specific to that event.”

Fine also explains how they will use the school safety grant they received. “One thing that we’re able to purchase is our weapons detection—not just metal detectors, but weapons detection. We haven’t been able to order them yet, so we may not have them for the regular football season, but we’re hoping that we will have them in place by the playoff season.”

Fine states why it’s important to have these extra security measures in place. “We have not had any issues specifically in union parish schools, but school violence has become more prevalent across the nation, so it’s very important for us to be proactive instead of reactive.”

Winnfield Senior High School is another high school that is implementing similar safety measures for sporting events.