SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Legislative session began on April 10 and for nearly two months committees reviewed over 800 bills that were proposed to the legislature.

The Louisiana Legislature passed 130 House Bills including gender-affirming care, safe zones for law enforcement, and bills relaxing vaccine requirements for K-12 students.

On the other hand, legislators denied a constitutional amendment proposing to abolish the death penalty bill as well as constitutional carry bill.

During a fiscal year, the legislature had a focus on the state budget, the LGBTQ+ community, and Crime. Here are a few of the bills that grasped the attention of many across the state.

According to Representative Gabe Firment, there will automatically be an override veto. He acknowledges Governor John Bel Edwards’s plans to veto bills impacting the LGBTQ+ community.

