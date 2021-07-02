Here are a list of firework shows and events that will take place this weekend across the Ark-La-Miss

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– There are many firework shows going on in the Ark-La-Miss this weekend.

Downtown Monroe will be hosting a block party all day long. They will have live music and karaoke all over town, a petting zoo at the Children’s Museum, a car show at 10 AM on Desiard Street and a CornHole Competition at The Hub.

West Monroe will have events going on all day as well. They will have food trucks in Antique Alley throughout the day, live music and at 7 PM Cowboy Mouth will be performing live at the grand opening of Flying Heart Brewing and Pub.

Fireworks in Lake Providence

Fireworks on Lake Darbonne

West Monroe 4th of July Celebration

Fireworks in West Monroe

Fireworks on on Main

In Camden, Ark. the 21st Annual Star Spangled Spectacular is happening on Sunday at 6 PM at the Camden Municipal Airport.

El Dorado will have their 4th of July Family Blast on Sunday starting at 4 PM which will be held at the Union County Fairgrounds.