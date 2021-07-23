Heavy police presence on Highway 165 Bypass South

OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD)– A heavy police presence has been spotted on 165 south near the Ouachita and Caldwell Parish line.

Few details are available at this time, but what we do know is an officer attempted to make a traffic stop. The driver of the vehicle is said to have a felony warrant with Pineville Police.

The suspect refused to get out of the vehicle and there was also a child with him. It was reported that the suspect had a weapon, but it is unclear at this time what type of weapon.

The suspect is now in custody and no one was injured. We will continue to update this story as the information becomes available.