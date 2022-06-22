RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — With temperatures here in the ArkLaMiss approaching triple digits, it is important to remember these heat safety tips to keep you and your family safe this summer.

Heat Safety Tips:

Stay hydrated.

Wear appropriate light weight loose fitting clothing.

Avoid salty foods.

Drink at least 64 ounces of water a day.

Take a cold shower.

Find in the shade throughout the day.

If you or anyone you know experiences cramps, vomiting or fatigue make sure they are hydrated because these could be signs of heat stroke and dehydration.