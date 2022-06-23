EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, June 22, 2022, Country Music Legend Willie Nelson performed at the Murphy Arts District Amphitheater stage. Although everyone was excited to see Nelson perform, the weather in El Dorado, Ark. was a major concern for concertgoers.

With the concert taking place at 7 PM, the city experienced the highest temperature around 100 degrees and the lowest near 84 degrees. Fox 14’s Scarlett Gully provided viewers insight on the heat precautions the Murphy Arts District Amphitheater took to keep everyone at the concert safe.