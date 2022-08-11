UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 23, 2022, the Spirit of Healing Mobile Health Unit of the St. Francis Medical Center will host a Heart Health Screening at the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office located at 710 Holder Road in Farmerville, La. The screenings will cover the following:

  • Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Ultrasound
  • Ankle Brachial Index
  • Blood Pressure
  • Body Mass Index
  • Carotid Artery Ultrasound
  • EKG (12 lead)
  • Peak Systolic Velocity

There will be a $30 fee for the screenings. To schedule an appointment, call 318-966-2871.