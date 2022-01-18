Hearse used to transport Martin Luther King Jr.’s body on display at LaTech

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD)- The public can now personally see the hearse that was used to transport Martin Luther King Jr.’s body 54 years ago.

The 1966 Cadillac 616 Superior Coach that transported Dr. King Jr.’s body from Memphis Tennessee will be on display through Wednesday at Louisiana Tech University in Ruston. This is part of an initiative titled “Carrying on a Dream Tour” sponsored by Raising Canes and the University of Louisiana System.

The hearse was used to transport Dr. King’s body from the hospital to the funeral home and then to the Memphis airport, where it was acquired by his widow, Coretta Scott King.

Todd Graves founder and CEO of Raising Canes purchased the hearse in 2018. The displaying of the hearse is a tribute to Martin Luther King Jr. and a way to honor Dr. King Jr.’s legacy.

The next showings for the hearse are from January 20th-February 5th at the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame and Northwest Louisiana History Museum, on 800 Front St. in Natchitoches from 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. February 7th-10th at the Lake Charles Civic Center on 900 Lakeshore Drive in Lake Charles from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. February 14th-19th at the Blackham Coliseum, 2330 Johnston St. in Lafayette, those hours are yet to be determined.