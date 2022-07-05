JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, a judge heard a challenge on a lawsuit by Mississippi’s only abortion clinic, which seeks to block a law that would ban most abortions.

Judge Debbra K. Halford did not make a decision on the lawsuit Tuesday morning.

The law is set to take effect two days after the hearing. It says abortion will be legal in Mississippi only if the pregnant woman’s life is in danger or if a pregnancy is caused by a rape reported to law enforcement. It does not have an exception for pregnancies caused by incest.

Mississippi was one of several states with a “trigger” law contingent on the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, its 1973 ruling that legalized abortion nationwide.

The suit was filed Monday in Hinds County Chancery Court, three days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in a case that originated in Mississippi. The clinic, Jackson Women’s Health Organization, has continued to see patients, but owner Diane Derzis said it will close if the near-ban on abortions takes effect.

During the hearing, lawyers for the Jackson Women’s Health Organization cited at 1998 Mississippi Supreme Court decision that stated Mississippians have a right to an abortion under the state’s constitution.

If Halford grants the clinic’s request for a temporary restraining order to block the new law from taking effect, that decision could be appealed to the Mississippi Supreme Court.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.