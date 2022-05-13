Once again, Northeast Louisiana is well represented in the state baseball championship round. Out of the 12 different title games, five teams are from our neck of the woods. All non-select championship games will be played in Sulphur’s McMurry Park. For the select schools, at Hammond’s Pat Kelly Field.

In Class 5A, second-seeded West Monroe will face No. 8 St. Amant on Saturday. Trey Hawsey’s three-run walk-off home run allowed the Rebels the opportunity to not only defeat Dutchtown, but the chance to reach the top of the 5A mountain for the first time since 2000.

Oak Grove hopes to win back-to-back Class 1A championships, Friday at 6:00. But, the No. 3 seed has the tough task of knocking off top-ranked Grand Lake. Former ULM baseball player, and now Tigers coach, Ty Rollinson looks to defeat the Hornets for the second year in a row in the title bout.

Win or lose, Friday will be an emotional day for Choudrant. Tony Antley will coach his final game for the Aggies, after over three decades. Choudrant, ranked second in Class B will play Converse, Friday at 2:00. For the 10th time Coach Antley is one of the last two standing. He and the rest of Choudrant hope to step forward with a sixth championship.

After an all-Monroe semifinal, featuring St. Fred’s and OCS, the Eagles get Calvary Baptist in the Division IV title game, Saturday at 11:00 in Hammond’s Pat Kelly Field. Thursday, OCS run-ruled the Warriors, 10-0 in five innings. The Cavaliers, a team any OCS supporter is familiar with, toughed out a 10-9 win over Covenant Christian.

Claiborne Christian, one of the state’s blue-blood programs, will be in the spotlight on Friday in Hammond at 2:00. The Crusaders, led by Chad Olinde, are one of the last two standing for the 11th time and are going for the program’s seventh title.