EL DORADO, Ark.(KTVE/KARD)–On Thursday, local nonprofits partnered with the UAMS Centers for Aging to bring back their annual drive-thru health fair.

Senior residents simply remained in their car while getting a chance to visit with vendors about healthy aging education. On-site flu and pneumonia vaccines were available in addition to blood pressure checks, educational handouts plus giveaways.

“We always invite our local services that also tailor to older adults and caregivers. The community loves it, our partners love it, just getting to come out here and serve our older adults of the community.”

The event took place at Healthworks from 8:30 AM until 11 AM.

To learn more information about UAMS Centers for Aging’s programs, click here.