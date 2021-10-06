Haunted House opens in the Arklamiss

MONROE,La(KTVE/KARD)–As Halloween approaches haunted houses and trails are beginning to open in the Arklamiss, but with the state being under a mask mandate how safe will the festivities be this year?



Evil Visions Haunted House on Desiard street is prepared to scare hundreds of people this year. Owner of evil visions haunted house Jeremy Lucky has owned the house for 5 years and says he and his staff are taking COVID-19 protocols very seriously.



Jeremy Lucky,” We definitely try to do everything to the governor’s orders, and we try to mandate everything as much as possible. We try to make sure that everybody’s safe, so we do several steps involved in that. From the mask mandate to we sanitize the entire attraction before and after each show with a fogger system, so we make sure we get that taken care of. So that every room is sanitized before and after you leave.”

While the haunted house is sanitized often state fire marshal public affairs director Ashley Rodrigue says mask must be worn in haunted houses at all times.

Ashley Rodrigue, “The mask mandate itself requires that mask be worn in doors so that’s certainly something that we expect to see those operators enforce”

Ms. Rodrigue also urges visitors to plan in the case of an emergency



Ashley Rodrigue, “Have a game plan for if there is an emergency when someone gets separated have a meeting place, make sure everybody’s got some sort of communication whether it be cellphone or another means, and just know how to find each other if you get separated for some reason.”



The Evil Visions Haunted House is open Friday through Saturday from seven p.m. until midnight. We will keep you updated with this story on air and online.